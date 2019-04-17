Share:

LAHORE - Seventeen-year-old pace bowler Fatima Sana has been included in Pakistan women team that will tour South Africa in place of pace bowler Diana Baig, who underwent surgery on her injured left thumb on Tuesday.

Diana has been advised eight to 10 weeks rest following the surgery at Karachi and she has been ruled out of Pakistan’s tour of South Africa that begins from Monday (April 29). Diana got injured during a training session in Karachi on Monday, where the South Africa bound squad is preparing for the tour.

Pakistan women team chief selector Urooj Mumtaz on Tuesday expressed her disappointment at Diana’s injury and added that the tour of South Africa provides a good opportunity for Fatima to prove her worth. “It was unfortunate that Diana fractured her left thumb during practice yesterday. Thankfully, the surgery was a success and I wish her a speedy recovery. Diana has been replaced by Fatima Sana, a young promising fast bowler and I wish her all the best,” she said.

Fatima took seven wickets in as many games in the recently concluded 2nd Inter-Departmental T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019 that was held in Islamabad. The Hyderabad-born Fatima represented ZTBL in the tournament. Diana will now undergo a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of National Cricket Academy’s medical panel.

Pakistan team will leave for South Africa on 29 April. The team will play a series of three ODIs (part of the ICC Women’s Championship), five T20Is and two warm-up games in their 25-day tour.