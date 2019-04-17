Share:

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday approved various demands of divisions and ministries for supplementary and technical supplementary grants.

Finance Minister Asad Umar chairing the ECC meeting said the budgetary needs of many organizations had not been properly assessed at the time of preparation of budget estimate last year which was leading to a large number of demands for supplementary grants.

He emphasized the need for proper budgeting of the financial needs of various departments, which would obviate the need for supplementary grants.

He said the government was determined to phase out the supplementary grants in the future budgets.

The committee was also given a presentation about the status of Ramadan Package. The committee directed Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to expedite the procurement of essential consumer items so as to provide timely relief to the people in the Holy month of Ramadan.

The committee also directed the finance ministry and National Bank of Pakistan to extend maximum facilitation to the USC in this regard.

The ECC also constituted a four-member committee to be headed by Railways Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, to oversee the implementation of Ramadan Package.

The Ministry of Petroleum briefed the ECC on the implementation of committee’s decision regarding utilization of services of Pakistan Railways for transportation of petroleum products across the country.

The Ministry of Railways informed the Committee that it had the capacity to carry higher volumes and would work with the petroleum ministry to explore further possibilities.

The ECC approved, in principle, the proposal of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for media campaign aiming to disseminate information relating to initiatives on Poverty Alleviation, Sehat Insaaf Scheme, PM’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and so on.