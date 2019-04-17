Share:

LAHORE - UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation visited Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by UKPCCI President Amjad Khan. He said that there were bright possibilities of mutual cooperation between the chamber and NPT.

Amjad Khan said trend of making investments in their own country by the immigrant Pakistanis is on the rise after the ongoing wave of Islamophobia in UK and Europe. He also said that chamber decided to invest £ 20 million in difference sectors of Pakistan.

He said no notion can move forward by ignoring its history and ideology. He said he was happy to know that Trust focused on the youth to promote its nationwide activities.

UKPCCI General Secretary Barrister Mian Waheedur Rehman assured the NPT to link the Madar-i-Millat library at the Aiwan-i-Qaud-i-Azam with the India Office Library London. A large number of books and historical documents are available in India Office Library London, he said.