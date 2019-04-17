Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari Faryal Talpur has appeared before the National Accountability Bureau in fake bank accounts case on Wednesday.

Faryal Talpur appeared before NAB Islamabad office for investigation in the fake accounts case. Joint investigation team of NAB did investigation from Faryal Talpur and later she was allowed to go.

NAB has handed over a questionnaire containing 22 queries to Faryal Talpur and directed her to file reply of it within 15 days.

It is vital to mention here that Faryal Talpur has attained an interim bail from Islamabad High Court in order to save herself from the arrest in fake accounts case.