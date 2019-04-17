Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Faryal Talpur , the sister of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari till April 29 in a joint venture case.

A Divisional Bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiani accepted the bail of Faryal Talpur against surety bonds worth Rs 1 million.

During the hearing, Justice Farooq asked whether this was a different NAB inquiry in which the petitioner had sought interim bail.

Petitioner’s Counsel Farooq H Naik replied in ‘yes’ and said it was another matter.

At this, the Bench accepted the interim bail of Faryal Talpur .

It may be mentioned here that the court had already granted interim bail to Faryal Talpur in other NAB cases till April 29.