Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority’s board has allowed the land use change of mauve area but only for Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme and disagreed with the request to give unchecked approval for whole mauve area of G-13 and G-14.

The mauve area is a long strip running alongside the northbound of Kashmir Highway and it is meant for construction of office buildings of attached departments, autonomous and semi autonomous bodies in the master plan of Islamabad.

Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation Waseem Ahmed Bajwa attended a special meeting of CDA’s board to brief about the recent decision of the cabinet regarding change of land use for mauve area in sectors G-13 and G-14.

According to sources, it was submitted by the DG FGEHF to change land use of mauve area of G-13 and G-14 sectors to construct multipurpose high-rise residential, commercial and office buildings in the light of a recent decision of the cabinet.

However, some of the board members objected to allow the land use conversion for whole mauve area of the mentioned sectors and suggested to allow it only for a proposed site of Prime Minister’s flagship programme at this stage.

They asked the housing foundation DG to first submit a comprehensive layout plan for mauve area of sectors G-13 and G-14 to get its formal approval by the competent forum.

A CDA board member who did not wish to be named when questioned that if the federal cabinet had already approved land use conversion, then how CDA board could disagree with a superior competent forum, he responded that the federal government’s decision regarding change of land use was not clear.

“The board has decided to approve the land use change but only for PM’s low cast housing project”, he said, adding: “The land use conversion and other charges will be leveled upon housing foundations once calculated by the concerned directorate”.

Meanwhile, the board also approved mutation of 508 kanals of CDA land located next to Asakari VI in Mauza Chaklala, Rawalpindi in favor of the housing foundation to construct 13,000 housing units under the NPHP.

The housing foundation will have to pay the price of the said land to the civic body after which it would be transferred in its name.

Such summaries involving amendments in the Master Plan were initiated by the CDA in the past after due deliberation in its board and then the federal cabinet gave final approval as it is the competent forum to do so.

However, in this case, the federal cabinet accorded approval for said matters but according to sources, the Capital Development Authority board has decided to send its recommendation to the federal cabinet for revision of the decision.