The funeral prayers of 14 people who were killed in a car accident in Balochistan's Mastung area were offered on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 14 people including two women, two children were killed in a collision between a passenger van and truck on National Highway near Ghanja Dhori area of Mastung district.

he Quetta-bound passenger van carrying commuters from Karachi was on its way when it hit a truck coming from the opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, eleven people including women and children died on the spot while 18 others were wounded.

The bodies and injured were shifted to nearby Nawab Shaheed Ghaus Bakhsh hospital.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Rasool, Khan Agha, Syed Khan, Abdul Rehman, Shabir Agha, Syed Khan s/o Kala Khan, Haji Muhammad Khan, Bibi Zarkan, Bibi Gulla, a child Shamsullah and girl Farzana.

Most of the victims were reported to be members of one family.