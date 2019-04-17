Share:

The city police have arrested three suspected criminals involved in more than 100 robberies in different cities.

Senior superintendent of police, Korangi, said the criminals were arrested from Korangi Industrial Area. He confirmed that the culprits had so far committed 101 robberies in more than couple of cities.

Three hand grenades, three pistols and cash were recovered from their possession.

The SSP said the criminals would change ‘target cities’ after committing 25 robberies in each city. He said the gang comprises 15 criminals involved in snatchings in different cities including Multan and Bahawalpur.

Police said the muggers would target people landing from foreign countries besides depriving people of their valuables in street snatchings. Last month, the Karachi police had arrested two dacoits, who later turned out to be graduates of a reputed university.

According to SSP East Ghulam Azfar, Two men arrested by the police were identified as Abdal Ahad and Shahzad in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Ahad graduated in B.Com from the University of Karachi, the cop said, adding that another suspect had done a diploma in fashion designing from a private university.

The suspects used to commit crimes to fulfill their urge for drug.