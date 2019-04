Share:

ISLAMABAD - Aabpara police busted a gang of street criminals and recovered a snatched bike, cash and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The nabbed street criminals have been identified as Adnan, Usman, Faisal Javed and Sani. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of street crime in Aabpara area and Khanna police station jurisdiction. Further investigation is underway, according to the police.