It is high time and we are getting some positive news from Pakistan. The beginning of offshore drilling to find oil and gas reserves in ultra-deep waters can cause an immaculate breakthrough. Surprisingly, drilling is in the process in block “Indus -G” which is located around 280 kilometers away from Karachi coast.

According to some experts, block “Indus- G” is similar to Indian offshore “Bombay High Oil Fields”, which produces 350000 barrels per day. Moreover, some experts are also of the view that “Indus- G” is going to be similar to Kuwait in terms of cruel oil production.

JAWAD BASHEER JOYO,

Dadu, March 26.