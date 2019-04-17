Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to appoint new Chief Secretary Punjab and the Establishment Division has sent a summary carrying three names to the Prime Minister in this regard, The Nation has learnt reliably. According to sources, the summary comprising Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, Secretary Interior Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan and Secretary Establishment Division Dr Ijaz Munir and all three are grade-22 officers and belong to the Pakistan Administrative Service.

Sources said that there is a tough competition between Sukhera and Suleman for the slot and notification will be issued after the approval of PM within a day or two. They mentioned that federal government changed the Chief Secretary Punjab with the consent of provincial government. They mentioned that PM was also not happy over the performance of Chief Secretary Punjab and he had directed him to improve performance and depoliticised the bureaucracy during his last visit of Punjab.

Summary carrying names of Nawaz Sukhera, Azam Suleman, Ijaz Munir sent to PM

In October 2018, the federal government posted Yousuf Naseem Khokhar as Chief Secretary Punjab but Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was not satisfied with his performance and he also brought it into the PM’s notice.

A senior officer of Establishment Division told The Nation that all proposed three names for the slot had worked closely with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government. He said that Dr Ijaz and Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera considered close aides of PML-N top leadership. He said that Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera was also the strongest candidate for the slot of Chief Secretary Punjab in October but the PM had opposed his name due to his poor performance as Secretary Information and Broadcasting and Acting Managing Director of Pakistan Television Corporation. He said that Dr Azam Suleman is the most suitable candidate for the slot because he had served as home secretary Punjab.

The provincial government had reshuffled the provincial bureaucracy and made transfers and postings of 16 provincial bureaucrats and conveyed message to provincial bureaucracy to follow the directions of Chief Minster Punjab. The federal government has also removed the Inspector General Punjab Amjad Javeed Saleemi on last Monday and directed him to report to the Establishment Division.