ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi Tuesday said that the government would soon place facts before the nation regarding suicide bombing at the Hazarganji fruit and vegetable market of Quetta and address grievances of the Shia Hazara community.

The federal and provincial governments of Balochistan have assured Shia Hazara community that their grievances would be addressed, the state minister said while addressing hurriedly called press conference. Some representative of Hazara community and All Siyasi Ittehad of Waziristan accompanied him.

At least 19 people, including security personnel and children, were killed and over 48 others injured on Friday in a suicide attack at the Hazarganji market. Police later said that members of Hazara community were the main target of attack.

The minister was briefing media following his recent visit to Quetta while accompanying Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari to persuade the Hazara community to end their sit-in they were holding as a protest following the attack.

“Our enemies always tried to isolate us in world and we will expose them with facts,” he said adding that those elements involved behind the attack would be exposed soon.

Afridi said that the federal government stood by Hazara community and concrete steps would be taken to end the crimes against its members. He said that protection of life of citizens irrespective of all sects was the responsibility of the government. Hazara community ended their sit-in despite many of their reservations, he said, adding that all key stockholders including political parties, chief minister Balochistan and armed forces play their role.

However, he added that there was no agreement in black and white signed with the Hazara community to end the sit-in.

Afridi said that the government had taken concert measures to implement National Action Plan (NAP) practically and constituted experts groups to submit its reports to government to bring improvement in the plan.

Responding to a question, he said that Pakistani prisoners languishing in foreign countries will start reaching the country before advent of Ramazan. The government has taken up matter of prisoners with Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirate (UAE) and Muscat, he said.

About the alleged harassment of a Canadian tourist by some youngster in the capital, he said that action would be taken against these youngsters, he said. I request the nation to give respect to tourists in the country as they will appear to be ambassadors of Pakistan, he added.

He said that government has assured members of All Siyasi Ittehad of Wazaristan that there legitimate demands would be resolved soon. They demanded to take steps for rehabilitation of internally displaced people (IDPs) as well as bringing those people back who went to Afghanistan during the military operations, he added.

The minister said that over 5,800 people from Waziristan had shifted to Afghanistan during the operations. “We have take up this issue with Afghanistan.