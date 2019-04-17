Share:

LAHORE - Countrywide rains, windstorm and isolated hailstorm on Tuesday disturbed routine life by causing inundation, power shutdowns and massive traffic jams.

Rainfall of varying intensities couple with high velocity winds and isolated hailstorm caused considerable decrease in the mercury level, making weather pleasant.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds occurred in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, at isolated places in Hyderabad, Sukkur divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Experts have forecast more intermittent rains for parts of the country including Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Woman, daughter killed

In Lahore, one woman and her eight year old daughter lost lives and another nine were injured when wall of a marriage hall collapsed on Amer Road in Shadbagh in the wee hours. Rasool Bibi, 38 and Tania, 8 succumbed to injuries. Nine injured were shifted to Mayo Hospital.

High velocity winds started blowing in the afternoon that followed by rains and hailstorm. Winds and rains caused tripping of more than 200 Lesco feeders, plunging major portion of Lahore in darkness.

Lesco spokesperson claimed that electricity supply has been suspended from 160 feeders to avoid any mishap due to winds and wet conditions. He said that it was still raining in parts of the city, adding, power supply would be restored gradually.

Inundated rainwater on portions of roads, roadsides and slippery conditions caused massive traffic jams on important roads including Canal Bank Road, Jail Road and Ferozepur Road. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the Punjab capital. Overcast conditions, winds, rains and hailstorm made weather pleasant by decreasing temperature during the day and at night. Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 29 degree Celsius.

Significant rains and hailstorm provided much needed relief to the people from the weather related diseases. “The rains and hailstorm have washed away accumulated pollutants. It will provide relief to the people from skin dryness and allergy, itching, respiratory tract infection, cough and flu and stomach upset”, said leading family physician Dr Abdul Rauf. The wet conditions and clearing of atmosphere from pollution has provided much needed relief to the asthma patients, he added.

According to experts, westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday night.

The local meteorological department has forecast dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi, Kalat, Sukkur, Larkana divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. Hailstorm is also expected at few places during the period. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Malakand, Hazara divisions and Kashmir.

Dir received 45mm rains, Sibbi 44mm, Bahawalnager 41mm, Mirkhani 40, DI Khan 33mm, Malamjabba, Padidan and Khanewal 32mm each, Kasur and Noorpurthal 30mm each, Parachinar 27mm, Pattan and Faisalabad 24mm each, Kalam 22mm, Drosh 21mm, Layyah 20mm, Quetta and Chitral 17mm each, Bhakkar and Sahiwal 14mm each, TT Singh, Jhang and Balakot 13mm each, Peshawar and Rawalakot 12mm each, Cherat 11, Saidu Sharif, Barkhan, Dadu and Islamabad 10mm each, Garidupatta 09mm, Muzaffarabad, Zhob, Bannu, Kot Addu, Hafizabad and Lahore 08mm each, Joharabad 07mm, Turbat 06mm, Sailkot 05mm, Sargodha, Okara, Kalat, Khuzdar and Ormara 04mm each, Multan 03mm, Chakwal, Murree, Panjgur, Dalbandin, Lasbela, Kakul, Jhelum and Rohri 02mm each, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, DG Khan, MB Din and Astore 01mm each.