LAHORE - Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Dr Abdullah bin Awad Al-Juhani has said that there is no room for extremism in Islam.

He was speaking at inauguration of Paigham-e-Quran TV channel of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith on Tuesday.

After inaugurating channel, he led Asr prayers at MJAH offices and adjoining mosque. Later, he led Maghrib prayers at Badshahi Masjid and Isha prayers at Jamia Ashrafia.

Khateeb Dr Abdul Khabeer Azad welcomed the dignitary at simple but impressive ceremony at Badshahi Masjid. Thousands of faithful reached the historic mosques braving windstorm and rains to offer prayers with Imam-e-Kaaba.