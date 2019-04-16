Share:

Academic Studies are an important part of our life. If we are uneducated, the world does not except us. Education is powerful and we can defeat the world when we are educated and know how to control the situation. Therefore, education is an important part of everyone’s life. Nowadays, the young generation does not focus on their studies and this is a very worrying situation of every parent and for our society because if people are un-educated society do not go towards progress.

The young generation is focusing on other things like using mobiles, playing games on social media etc. Parents should focus on their children studies and parents tell the importance of education to their children. Education is the most powerful tool for us. If we are educated, we can defeat any person at any time because we are educated and know how to handle the situation.

ABDUL WADOOD,

Lahore, March 26.