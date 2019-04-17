Share:

LAHORE - Italian architect Gabriella Brignone, managing director of Fabiomazzeo Architects, visited the LDA on Tuesday on the invitation of Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan. She addressed a capacity-building session for officers of Town Planning and Metropolitan Planning wings of the LDA and highlighted the latest trends in construction of buildings. She talked about the concept of Smart Cities and development of urban centres in future keeping in view the increasing population. She suggested ways and means for meeting new challenges arising out of urban growth and underlined the importance of construction of high rise buildings. She asked for encouraging construction of such buildings in view of the increasing scarcity of land in cities. Earlier, Amna Imran Khan met Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo on the eve of an Italian Design Day function at the National College of Arts and discussed with him issues pertaining to the development of Lahore, especially construction of infrastructure and its beautification.