LAHORE - Lahore Division Sarafa & Jewellers Association (LDS&JA) will convene a meeting on April 19 (Friday) to discuss the proposed new system suggested by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) regarding sale and purchase in the national jewellery markets.

Convener FPCCI Regional Standing Committee on Gems & Jewellery and Chairman LDS&JA Muhammad Ahmad will preside over the meeting at the FPCCI Lahore office. The meeting will discuss proposal of the government for enforcement of new act to regulate sale and purchase in jeweler markets and its impact on the business.

The meeting will prepare recommendations for the government in this regard, said Muhammad Ahmad.