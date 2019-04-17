Share:

LAHORE - The Patron’s Trophy Grade-II pool ‘D’ match between Sabir Poultry and K-Electric ended in a draw here at the LCCA Ground on Tuesday.

Sabir Poultry resumed their second innings on 232 for three in 38 overs and declared at 296 for seven in 63.5 overs, giving K-Electric a 270-run target. Nasir Nawaz scored 64 not out off 76 balls with 12 fours and a six as K Electric scored 132 for four in 38 overs at the end of the day. For Sabir Poultry, Inam Javed finished with two for 46.

Play on the last day of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Pakistan Railways Pool ‘D’ match could not start due to overnight rain here at the Railway Stadium. On the second day at stumps, Pakistan Railways were 35 for no loss in eight overs.

The Pool ‘C’ match between PIA and PAF also ended in a draw at the Diamond Ground in Islamabad as PIA openers registered centuries in both innings of the match. PIA resumed their innings from the overnight score of 15-0. Shehzar Muhammad followed his first innings score of 157 with an undefeated 142 off 209 balls with 11 fours and two sixes while Agha Sabir who had scored 104 runs in the first innings hit 22 fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 169 off 223 balls.

The duo added 319 runs for the opening wicket as PIA declared their second innings on 319 for no loss in 71 overs, giving PAF 263-run target. In reply, PAF scored 15 for no loss in eight overs as the match ended in a draw.

Omer Associates beat Haideri Traders by 10 wickets in a Pool ‘A’ match at the State Bank Ground in Karachi. Haideri Traders resumed their second innings from the overnight score of 60 for two, they were bowled out for 154 in 61.5 overs, giving Omer Associates an easy 37-run target. Mohammad Irfan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of five for 53. In their run-chase, Omer Associates achieved victory without losing a wicket.

In a Pool ‘A’ match, Civil Aviation Authority beat Pakistan Navy by nine wickets at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi. On the final day, Pakistan Navy resumed their innings from the overnight score of 97 for six. Nasir Owais scored a 64-ball 80 with 14 fours and two sixes while Wasim Ahmed hit eight fours in his 49 as Pakistan Navy were bowled out for 224 in 49.1 overs, giving Civil Aviation Authority a 132-run target. For Civil Aviation Authority Mirza Ahsan finished with six for 99.

Chasing a small 132-run target, Civil Aviation Authority achieved victory for the loss of one wicket in 34.1 overs. Mohammad Asim scored an unbeaten 70 off 107 balls with 11 fours. He added 112 runs for the unbroken second wicket stand with Mussadiq Ahmed, who scored 51 not out off 73 balls with the help of nine fours.

Play on the final day of the Higher Education Commission and Ghani Glass Pool ‘B’ match could not start due to overnight rain at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. On the second day at stumps Higher Education Commission were 68 for one in 15 overs.

In Pool ‘B’ match between Port Qasim and Candyland ended in a draw at Rana Naveed Academy in Sheikhupura. Port Qasim declared their second innings at the overnight score of 193 for seven in 33 overs, giving Candyland 292-run target. In reply, Candyland scored an 89 for one in 24.1 overs. Ahmer Bin Nasir hit seven fours in his 42 not out off 61 balls.

Pool ‘C’ match between State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan Army ended in a draw at the Army Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi.

On the final day, State Bank of Pakistan resumed their second innings on 36 for no loss in eight overs and declared on 242 for six in 54 overs setting Pakistan Army a 278-run target. Mukhtar Ahmed scored an unbeaten 62 off 119 balls with eight fours. Munir Riaz was the pick of the Pakistan Army bowlers with four for 58. In their run-chase Pakistan Army scored 197 for four in 39.5 overs. Qadir khan top-scored with 101 not out off 115 with 10 fours and a six.