CALIFORNIA-Khloe Kardashian has made her Instagram account private meaning only her 91 million followers can see her posts.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's social media profile had its security settings tightened, meaning only her 91 million followers can see her posts. Khloe is now approving followers on a case-by-case basis on Instagram and continues to share pictures from her life. The 36-year-old reality star's Twitter account, which has over 26 million followers remains public, however the 'Revenge Body' star has not posted since April 10.

The Instagram move comes after Khloe documented True’s birthday on the app this weekend - where she reunited with her ex-boyfriend and her daughter’s father, Tristan Thompson, despite the couple splitting for good two months ago, after he was allegedly caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods.

The NBA player attended the lavish bash at the reality star’s Calabasas home and could be seen in Khloe’s Instagram Stories trying to cuddle his daughter - whose actual birthday was on April 12 - in the garden, which was decorated like a festival with a wall of pastel-coloured balloons and a huge sign reading True. In another clip, Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian West - who almost fought with Tristan when Khloe was in labour with True - was seen holding her 15-month-old daughter Chicago in her arms as she supported her sister at the bash.