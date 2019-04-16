Share:

KARACHI-University of Karachi on Tuesday received a check of Rs78.84 million from the provincial government for payment of additional PhD allowance to teachers.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had announced Rs15,000 (extra) PhD allowance for the PhD teachers. The Karachi University administration would pay Rs120,000 to each teacher for August 2018 till March 2019 as soon as grant is transferred into the KU account whereas from next month additional PhD allowance would be regularly transferred into teacher’s account from the grant.

Meanwhile, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan has expressed his gratitude to the Sindh government over issuance of the grant, particularly to CM Syed Murad Ali Shah for taking keen interest in the matter.

He mentioned that the CM Sindh knows importance of research and development culture for country’s success and without developing higher education and research culture in the country, we cannot even think to compete in the world.

He praised that the provincial chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has been striving hard to resolve problems faced by the academia and also adopting serious practical measures to address them.

Countries which have invested in education are now getting advantages from it, the KU VC.

Education is the key to success and countries who have invested in the education sector are now getting advantages from it. This is why its importance is undeniable and we have witnessed how under developing nations have change their lives after giving preferences to education and including it among their topmost priorities.

Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan stated at the laptop and schoolbags distribution ceremony held at Arts Auditorium of the university.

The Karachi University Social Welfare Forum, a body formed for the KU Employees, has organised the event to encourage talented students of Karachi University’s employees. The KUSWF has arranged three laptops and 45 schoolbags for the students of KU employees to appreciate their coloring grades in the exams.

VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan while appreciating the efforts of KUSWF, expressed that acknowledging the talents and skills of young students would give them more eagerness to perform well in future and other students would also like to follow them.

He observed that such ceremonies would also encourage young students to work hard to achieve highest goals of their lives and also give them lot of confidence.

“We all know self-confidence helps us in accomplishing our task regardless how much difficulty we faced while executing it.”

Meanwhile, the KU Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, said that KUSWF initiative to encourage talented student is remarkable. She believes that it would boost the confidence of children as well as motivate them to maintain their positions in future too.

Later, President KUSWF Ziaul Haq, said that the Forum was established to encourage the talents of children of KU employees and expressed hope that the Forum would arrange such program in future as well.