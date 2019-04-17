Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has proposed construction of a dual carriageway flyover at Shahkam Chowk at the cost of Rs1.92 billion.

According to the second proposal, a three lane flyover at Shahkam Chowk will cost the government Rs2.25 billion. These proposals have been prepared for the Annual Development Programme of the Punjab government, LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran said this during a visit to Shakham Chowk on Canal Road on Tuesday.

Widening and improvement of 4.7km long stretch of Defence Road, from Labour Colony to Shahkam Chowk will be carried out at a cost of Rs850 million. The LDA will execute work on Jorray Pull and Allama Iqbal Bridge at the cost of Rs40 million.

He said public requirements, ground realities and local conditions will be the key factors for launching new development projects in Lahore. He said that traffic jams and long queues of vehicles at Shahkam Chowk create problems for thousands of commuters every day.