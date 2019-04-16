Share:

ISLAMABAD- National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa , will hold a 3-day traditional folk food festival here from April 19 to 21 to welcome the spring season.

There will be stalls of traditional foods like Balochi Sajji, Chapli Kabab, Saag Roti and many other regional foods to attract and please the visitors.

Besides the food stalls, folk dance and regional musical nights will also be arranged to entertain the audience with amazing traditional food festival.

The event has been planned to celebrate spring as it was Lok Virsa’s tradition to hold annual ‘Lok Mela’ in the month of April that was shifted to October and November keeping in view the desire of people to have a spring festivity.

Lok Virsa will also hold a national exhibition of textiles to provide various fun activities to culture lovers, Lok Virsa Executive Director Shahira Shahid said.

She said that the festival would focus on cultural heritage of all the provinces as master chefs will make popular dishes of their respective areas for the visitors offering unique tastes blended with traditions.

The event will serve as a grand food festivity before Ramazan to food lovers for enjoying their favorite dishes in cultural ambiance, she added.

Besides inviting food experts from all provinces including Kashmir, various women experts having the expertise of cooking popular dishes and traditional cuisines will also make food for the visitors on the occasion so that everyone can have representation in the food festival, she said.

Alongside food festival, Lok Virsa will also hold two musical evenings in which folk artistes and musicians from across the country will perform to mesmerize the audience with a platform of national level.