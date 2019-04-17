Share:

GUJRANWALA - A man laid on a road in front of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s convoy to record his protest.

The citizen complained the CM that his son was murdered by some influential people while police took no step to arrest the accused. The chief minister issued directions to police officers for early arrest of the culprits.

Representatives of Gujranwala District Bar Association, Chamber of Commerce and Industry and PTI workers called on the Punjab CM at Circuit House.

Lawyers raised their issues with Buzdar who assured them of addressing their concerns. He said the doctor and necessary staff will be provided in the dispensary constructed in the district bar.