ISLAMABAD-Mayor of Islamabad Shaikh Ansar Aziz on Tuesday blamed bureaucracy for creating hurdles in strengthening of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad whereas he also termed Prime Minister’s tweet on CDA’s recent auction of plots as contrary to the facts.

Shaikh Ansar Aziz criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for his tweet in which he praised the civic body for selling plots worth over Rs11 billion and said: “Prime Minister’s tweet was straightly contrary to the facts as the government itself purchased plots worth more than Rs4 billion in recent auction through National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Responding to criticism by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday, he addressed a press conference in his office along with deputy mayors Zeshan Hussain Naqvi and Chaudhry Rifat Javed while a number of chairmen of union councils belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were also present to show their loyalty.

The Mayor was of the view that bureaucracy did not want local government system to flourish as it was established on directions of Supreme Court. He blamed the bureaucracy for creating hindrances in the smooth functioning of the MCI and said that they were fighting on every forum to get their rights and for that purpose, they had already requested the apex court to intervene.

He criticized the incumbent government for not showing seriousness in provision of funds to the MCI and making financial and administrative rules.

He said that the CDA had transferred only liabilities to the MCI, not the resources, and the burden to pay around 11,000 employees was also put on the MCI.

The Mayor explained that besides unavailability of funds since last several months, the MCI was trying to deliver. He said that the MCI had activated redundant directorates and done carpeting of 300-kilometer-long roads by its own resources while putting sanitary staff on the disposal of the UC chairmen increased their performance.

While talking credit of widening of Islamabad Expressway, Shaikh Ansar said that the MCI completed the Koral and Shohan interchanges but the incumbent management had failed to even complete remaining work on Khana Interchange.

“The previous government allocated funds for the next phase of Islamabad Expressway from Koral to G.T. Road but the PTI’s government excluded the project in the revised budget”, he maintained.

Responding to Prime Minister Special Assistant on CDA Ali Awan, the Mayor said that he had misquoted the facts in his presser, as currently 154 tube wells out of total 182 were operational as compared to 52 when they were handed over to the MCI about two years back.

He said that 12 water tankers out of total 32 were on roads while around 220mmgds of water was being supplied daily to the capital city. He said that we are aware about the shortage of water but we cannot do anything because of the unavailability of funds.

When asked, he also excused utilizing a billion rupees deposited in the MCI account due to unavailability of financial rules.

Responding to a question regarding possibility of no-confidence move against him, Aziz said that it was the right of opposition but expressed his firm belief that they did not have the required number in MCI.

Referring to the allegations Ali Awan, he said that the allegations were below the belt and he did not want to respond. He however explained his position that if he gave any gifts to the ambassadors, then it was just for the sake of the image building of Pakistan.

Explaining about the allegation of Ali Awan regarding purchase of vehicles by Mayor, he said: “I did not procure even a bicycle then how can I purchase the vehicles.”

He urged the PM’s aide to provide specific details if he was involved in any kind of misconduct.