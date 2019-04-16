Share:

ISLAMABAD-In what seems to be a terrible incident, a young man allegedly raped a 2-year-old girl in the area of Bhara Kahu.

Bhara Kahu police promptly sprung into action and arrested the suspect, Gul, on Monday night for allegedly raping the baby and further investigation is underway as the police waited for the outcome of the medico-legal report.

According to First Information Report (FIR) registered at the police station, Liaqat’s 2-year-old daughter had gone in the street in Simly Dam road vicinity but did not return which sparked concern among the family. The girl’s mother came out looking for her, but she could not find the child. The minor later came out crying from another house in the neighborhood. The mother of the child then went inside the house where she allegedly found the accused hiding in a washroom.

The suspect, Gul, son of Ziarat Gul, was allegedly hiding in the bathroom of the house. When the woman knocked the door, the man came out from the bathroom and, before he was asked anything, said that he didn’t do anything, the police quoted the child’s mother as having told the police.

According to the mother, she had seen blood stains on the clothes of the child. She said that she took her daughter to a hospital for treatment. The child was taken to the Polyclinic Hospital where a doctor, after initial examination, opined that she had been raped. The police registered a case under section 376, 377-B, 511 of the PPC and arrested the suspect. However, they are waiting for medico-legal report for further legal action. A police officer at the police station told The Nation on condition of anonymity that 4-day remand had been obtained of the accused from the concerned court and interrogation was underway. He said that nothing could be said at this point of time about what actually happened to the victim. “We will be in a position to opine on the incident once the medical report comes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police busted a gang of street criminals and recovered a snatched bike, cash and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. The nabbed street criminals have been identified as Adnan, Usman, Faisal Javed and Sani. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of street crime in Aabpara area and Khanna police station jurisdiction. Further investigation is underway, according to the police.