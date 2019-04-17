Share:

More widespread dust-thunderstorm and rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sibi, Kalat, Sukkur, Larkana divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Islamabad received 57 millimetres, Rawalpindi twenty-four, Lahore forty-three, Gujranwala forty, Peshawar 16 millimetre rains during the last twenty-four hours.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Wednesday morning.

Islamabad and Peshawar 16 degree centigrade, Lahore 17, Karachi 25, Muzaffarabad 12, Gilgit 15, Quetta and Murree 9 degree centigrade.