ISLAMABAD - Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau Combined Investigation Team and submitted the questionnaire with response.

In the previous hearing, the NAB had recorded the chief minister’s statement, handed over to him a questionnaire and asked him to submit a written response within ten days.

The NAB CIT headed by Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi had also asked further questions in money laundering through fake bank accounts case. Syed Murad Shah appeared before NAB CIT second time and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardri, his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari and former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah had also appeared before NAB investigation team and recorded their statements in the same case.

The NAB investigation team has also summoned senior PPP leader Faryal Talpur for recording her statement in the fake bank accounts case today. Faryal Talpur also approached Islamabad High Court for getting pre-arrest bail warrants. Talking to the media after NAB hearing, the CM said that on Tuesday investigation session was held in friendly environment. He said he had invited the NAB investigation team to visit Thar. He said that the chief justice in a hearing on Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report had ordered the removal of his and Bilawal Bhutto’s names from the Exit Control List (ECL). He said that JIT had included his name without any solid reason.

Replying to a question, he said NAB’s most questions related to Nooribad power plant and Thatha and Dadoo Sugar Mills and he satisfied the NAB team on it. He said NAB should have sent the questionnaires to female members of Shehbaz Sharif’s family instead of summons. He said it’s not Pakistan culture to summon women for investigations in corruption cases.

APP adds: An Accountability Court Tuesday issued arrested warrants of three accused on non-appearance in mega money laundering and fake accounts case against former President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others. However, the court also served notices to Sindh Chief Secretary to ensure production of five other accused who were currently in Karachi jail.

Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur appeared before the trial court amid foolproof security arrangements around judicial complex Islamabad.

During the course of hearing, the court expressed annoyance over not production of five accused those were currently in Karachi jail.

National Accountability Bureau’s Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi prayed to the court to issue directives to the authorities concerned for production of those accused persons on the next hearing.

At this, notices were issued to Sindh government. The court issued bailable arrest warrants of two accused Azam Wazir Khan and Muhammad Nasir on non-appearance as both were residing abroad and also sought their travel history.

However, non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against the third accused Adnan Javed due to his absence.

On query of the judge, Abbasi informed the court that two women accused Noreen Sultan and Kiran Aman had submitted applications to NAB Chairman to become approvers and decisions on them was still pending.