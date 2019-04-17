Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has conferred military awards upon Pakistan Navy personnel.

The impressive Investiture Ceremony was held at Bahria Auditorium on Tuesday. The recipients of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Commodore Muhammad Arshad, Cdre M Abdul Rehman Qureshi, Cdre Masood-Ul-Hasan, Cdre Syed Faisal Hameed, Cdre Jamil Akhtar, Cdre Khalid Sammar, Cdre Zahid Iqbal, Cdre Asif Hussain Baig, Commodore Awal Khan, Commodore Mazhar Mahmood Malik, Commodore Muhammad Jahan Zeb Ahsan and Commodore Vaqar Muhammad, according to a press release issued by the Navy.

It said the recipients of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) included Commander Muhammad Aslam PN, Commander Mudasir Javaid PN, Commander Jawad Hussain TBt PN, Commander Muhammad Amjad PN,C ommander Muhammad Fayyaz PN, Commander Rashid Hussain PN, Commander Naveed Aslam PN, Commander Faisal Imtiaz PN, Lt Commander Ajeebullah PN, Lt Commander Rashid Mumtaz Khattak PN and Lt Commander Qurrat ul Ain PN.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat were Captain Imtiaz Ali T Bt & Bar PN, Commander Aurangzeb Wazir Khan PN, Lt Sabi Ghayas PN, Lt Anosh Khalid PN, Lt Ahmed Hasan PN, Lt Qazi M Humayoun Khalil, S/Lt Khurshid Ahmad PN, Aurangzeb CMEA(H), Abdul Hamid CDA-IV, Wajid Mehmood CDA-IV, Shakeel Raza LMEM(M), Raja Sadaqat Hussain LCDT, Liaqat Hussain Shah LCDT, M Latif Javed LCDT, Abdul Razzaq MEM(H)-I, Saeed Akbar A/LCDT, Deedar Ali CDT-I, Tanveer Ahmed CDT-I, Asim Shahzad WEM(S)-I, Muhammad Ghulam Fareed MAR-I, Muhammad Qurban CDT-I and Mohammad Asif CDT-I.

As many as 22 awards of TK (M)-I, 42 awards of TK (M)-II and 19 awards of TK(M)-III were approved upon Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers and Sailors respectively. Letters of Commendation from Chief of the Naval Staff have also been awarded to 69 officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/Sailors and civilians.