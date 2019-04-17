Share:

GILGIT - Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon on Tuesday said that no compromise would be made on quality of education and the issue of shortage of teaching staff will be addressed at all cost.

He directed that no child should remain out of school and education staff should ensure presence of students at schools positively.

Talking to different delegations at his office here, he informed that Federal government would soon provide a hefty economic package to Gilgit Baltistan that would be announced by Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur.

He hoped that problems of GB people would be addressed at their doorstep.

The Governor said that the GB government was well aware of the problems being faced by its people and the Federal government has been briefed on these issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in promotion of tourism activities in Gilgit Baltistan that would help elevate the life standard of GB people, he said.

He said that orders have been issued to address problems of doctors community, adding, new districts would be created in the region for which a comprehensive plan has been devised to upgrade the life standard of people.

He asked the people to create unison in their ranks and help government in creating the peaceful atmosphere of the region.

With reference to power shortage, the Governor said that government was working on addressing the issue of power outages in GB and to address the issue it has been decided to add Shatoong Nullah with Sadpara Dam to enhance capacity of the dam.

The PC 1 of the project has been completed.

The Governor GB further said that there was no truth in propaganda about slash on funds of Gilgit Baltistan and asked the people to refrain from believing in such baseless news.