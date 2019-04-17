Share:

Lahore - Pakistan junior Davis Cup team non-playing captain Rashid Malik has said that young tennis players have potential and if provided intense training, they are bound to excel at international level.

Pakistan tennis team had comparatively a better tour this time under the able guidance and supervision of former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, as the junior team managed to beat opponents like Kazakhstan, Philippines and Sri Lanka in the Junior Davis Cup ties but they lost to Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Indonesia.

He said in their last tie, Pakistan edged out Sri Lanka 2-1 by obtaining a better position in the world qualifying. “Due to the intense heat, the boys took some time to adjust but kicked in as they climatised slowly. Their position was better than last year. I have full faith in these players that with a better programme and intense training, they can perform much better,” Malik added.