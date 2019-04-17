Share:

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) 53rd Governing Council meeting in Quetta turned chaotic on Wednesday when an overwhelming majority of the Board of Governors rejected the appointment of Wasim Khan as managing director.

In a resolution written and signed by five of the seven BoG members, they demanded that MD Wasim Khan’s “appointment and the unconstitutional post of MD PCB be declared null and void.”

The members also rejected “any move to abolish departments and regions in the restructuring of domestic cricket” and demanded formation of a Domestic Cricket Restructuring Committee (DCRC) to draw up proposals for domestic restructuring, to be presented at a special BoG meeting on April 30 in Lahore.

The DCRC would comprise all four members of BoG representing four regions along with the departments, and “shall be headed by a regional president representing on the BoG as its chairman and shall be empowered to invite and seek views of stakeholders as and when required/needed.”

The resolution further stated that the “constitution of PCB shall be amended in the light of recommendations/proposals of the DCRC.”

“The BoG shall defer all the agenda items as circulated for 53rd meeting of BoG till a special BoG meeting is held and the recommendations/proposals of the DCRC are approved and ratified,” it added.

The resolution was signed by BoG members Numan Butt, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Shah Dost, and Ayaz Butt.