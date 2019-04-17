Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently chairing a federal cabinet meeting to discuss in detail the Assets Declaration and Amne­sty Scheme 2019.

According to sources, cabinet members are presenting their recommendations on the amnesty scheme. "The finance minister will take cabinet members into confidence regarding the scheme," the sources added.

The cabinet had decided to hold detailed consultations on the amnesty scheme today after reservations were raised a day earlier.

On Tuesday, the federal cabinet did not approve the amnesty scheme for assets declaration as ministers remained divided on the subject.

The members who opposed the scheme, said that it was criticized in the past and cannot be brought before the public now.

Further, the prime minister had said that the scheme goes against the party’s manifesto and if it is about declaration of assets then the public should be taken into confidence on the basis of its merit, according to sources.

PM Imran had advised the cabinet members to make recommendations in the session on Wednesday on the matter.