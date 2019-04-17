Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday directed K-Electric to reduce time period of providing new electricity connections to one month.

The prime minister said this while chairing a meeting to review progress on ‘Ease of Doing Business Strategy 2018-21’. The meeting was held here at PM Office in which Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Haroon Sharif briefed the prime minister about progress, made so far in that regard.

The prime minister was briefed on automation of electricity connection process by K-Electric, making it easier by shifting it to online system where customer could track their applications.

The prime minister was informed Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had been integrated with Punjab and Sindh business registration portals.

The company could be registered in one day with SECP on its online platform.

He was apprised that Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had started its one-window operation with availability of all relevant departments for the issuance of construction permits. Similarly, time period has also been reduced in Karachi significantly in same regard.

The meeting was informed that property registration process in Punjab has completely been computerized. The chairman further briefed the prime minister about online payment collection process of federal and provincial taxes, contributions and duties.

He also briefed on integration of key departments with Web Based One Customs system (WeBOC), an online platform of Pakistan Customs to help importers and exporters, saving the time and money.