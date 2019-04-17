Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, will pay a four-day visit to China from April 25 to 28, to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

The forum will be inaugurated by President Xi Jinping on April 26.

Belt and Road Forum provides a platform to countries participating in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for exchanging views and experiences on regional connectivity, policy synergy, socioeconomic development and trade and commerce.

According to the Foreign Office, leaders from 40 countries and delegations from over 100 countries, international organizations and corporate sector would participate in the event.

During the visit, the prime minister will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation. He will deliver a keynote speech in the opening ceremony of the Forum and participate in the Leaders’ Round Table.

He would also hold meetings with several heads of state and government and corporate and business leaders.

In addition to participating in the Belt and Road Forum, the prime minister would also hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. Pakistan and China will also sign several memorandums of understanding and agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

Following the Forum, the prime minister will attend Beijing International Horticulture Exhibition-2019 and address Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference in Beijing.

This will be the second visit of the prime minister to China. He had earlier paid his first state visit to China in November last year.