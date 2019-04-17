Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme at a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday.

In the first phase, 1,35,000 residential units will be constructed. 25,000 apartments will be constructed for government employees in the federal capital.

The mega scheme will help generate many job opportunities and generate economic activity in the country.

Several foreign companies have also evinced keen interest in the housing scheme.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony the PM said, " the foremost vision of our government is to make Pakistan a modern and welfare state".

The premier said that his government wants to build 5 million homes for the lower income class of the country.