Share:

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing said on Wednesday that the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China scheduled in next week would further enhance the bilateral cooperation in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He said during the visit, a number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) would be signed for initiating new projects of social sector under the CPEC.

Addressing a book launching ceremony here, the envoy pointed out that CPEC was now being made open for the investors from around the world.

The book titled “CPEC-A precursor to regional economic growth and stability” is written by Strategic Vision Institute (SVI).

The Chinese ambassador said hundreds of vocational centres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were being upgraded to prepare skilled labour in Pakistan to fulfil the growing need of skilled workers in the upcoming CPEC projects .

He said as many as eight companies were working jointly with the Pakistani companies in the flagship project of the Chinese grand Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The Chinese envoy pointed out that due to joint efforts, the two countries succeeded in evolving joint policies as the CPEC had provided a new platform for mutual cooperation.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan-China Institute Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that CPEC had helped Pakistan becoming the hub of regional connectivity and after completion of the mega project, the country would set on the path of rapid development.

He said the US had poured over $600 billion in Iraq, Libya and other wars, however, China remained focused on infrastructural development of the region.

“The project of CPEC was the ample proof of friendly ties and harmony between the two countries,” he said adding that after launching of the project, Pakistan’s infrastructure and energy sector became more strengthened.

Mushahid said once the whole project is completed, Russia and all Central Asian states would mostly rely on Gwadar port to execute their international trade.