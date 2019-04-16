Share:

As the month of Ramadan is just about to start, the expenses of people for this month will increase. In other countries or even non-Muslim states, the rate of dates and other groceries decrease. In our country, the rates start increasing. Fruit sellers charge double for fruits making it unaffordable for low tier income classes.

Breaking the fast with a date is ‘Sunnah’ but unfortunately in Pakistan, usually low-class people cannot buy it because of high rates. I urge all relevant stakeholders to look into this issue and fix low rates. This is a necessary measure, particularly for Ramadan.

RUBA SHABIR,

Karachi, March 26.