Justin Bieber ‘had a moment with Billie Eilish at Coachella

LONDON (GN): Justin Bieber has shared the ‘’moment’ he shared with Billie Eilish at Coachella whilst watching Ariana Grande. Justin Bieber ‘’had a moment’’ with Billie Eilish during Ariana Grande’s performance at Coachella.

The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker - who is married to model Hailey Baldwin - was filmed in the photography pit with the 17-year-old pop phenomenon during the ‘No Tears Left to Cry’ hitmaker’s set on Sunday (14.04.19). In the clip, the pair stare at one another as the crowd scream behind them, before sharing a lengthy hug that lasted for around a minute.

He also posted a picture of the meeting on his Instagram Story and added the note: ‘’So this happened.

Rita, Kygo team up for Detective Pikachu soundtrack

PRISTINA (GN): Rita Ora has recorded the track ‘Carry On’ with tropical house DJ Kygo for the forthcoming ‘Detective Pikachu’ movie soundtrack. Rita Ora has teamed up with tropical house DJ Kygo on the song ‘Carry On’ for the ‘Detective Pikachu’ soundtrack.

The ‘Let Me Love You’ hitmaker unveiled the artwork for the single, which is released and shared two pictures of herself channelling the titular Pokemon character in a bright yellow coat, whilst holding a magnifying glass. Rita is no stranger to the world of soundtracks, having duetted with One Direction’s Liam Payne on ‘For You’ from 2018’s ‘Fifty Shades Freed’. The 28-year-old star also provided the soaring vocals on ‘Grateful’ from the 2014 flick ‘Beyond The Lights’ and recorded ‘New York Raining’ for the hit US series ‘Empire’.

Ashanti recalls working with Nipsey Hussle before his death

NEW YORK (CM): Ashanti has recalled working with the late rapper Nipsey Hussle before his death and remembered him as an ‘’amazing spirit’’. Ashanti has revealed she was working with Nipsey Hussle before his death.

The 33-year-old rapper was shot and killed last month outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles, and the 38-year-old singer has recalled how helpful and supportive he was when she told him she wasn’t feeling well enough to come into the studio, and hailed the late star as an ‘’amazing spirit’’ who was ‘’willing’’ to help anyone.