ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory witnessed up to 50 percent reduction in road accidents during the ongoing year (January 1 to April 15) as compared to corresponding period of 2018 due to renewed efforts of the traffic police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that a special strategy had been devised to overcome road collisions in the ICT limits.

A survey of main roads, he said, was conducted to identify black spots where accidents frequently took place and the main cause was noticed as speeding and reckless driving.

In this regard, special squads were formed to patrol on highways and busy roads to check violations. Apart from this, the SSP (Traffic) said that the ITP had started education campaigns to impart road sense amongst the road users.

In this regard, the ITP education teams visited 1,645 government and private institutions for creating road sense amongst the drivers. These teams educated 21,200 drivers and delivered lectures to 2,66,909 road users during this year.

Moreover, ITP also suspended 129 driving licenses of violators involved in negligent and reckless driving, over speeding etc.

As a part of this strategy, the ITP also installed speed checking cameras to monitor moving violations i.e. speeding and lane violations while safe city cameras were also used to check such violations.

Due to these steps, road accidents declined up to 50 percent in comparison of the corresponding period in 2018, the SSP (Traffic) claimed.