ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Tuesday summoned Punjab secretaries of transport, finance, planning and development chairman, a member of NAB prosecution team and chief executive of construction companies in Orange Line Train Project case on Friday.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprised Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan remarked that the project was delayed due to delay in construction work.

He observed that the construction companies had promised to complete construction work till April 15, but they did not fulfill their commitments.

Justice Azmat Saeed said if construction companies did not fulfill their responsibilities then they would be sent somewhere else.

He said if the project delayed, the matter could be referred to the National Accountability Bureau.

Justice Azmat Saeed said the project should not be delayed due to lack of funds.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till Friday.