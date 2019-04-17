Share:

LAHORE - The Sikh yatrees coming from India and other countries for Baisakhi celebrations visited Gurdwara Janumasthan in Nankana Sahib Tuesday and performed their religious rituals. Talking to the media, group leader Sardar Ravinder Singh Khalsa said, “We are very glad the Sikh pilgrims were given a grand welcome and the best facilities in Pakistan.” He appreciated the arrangements made by Pakistani government and chairman/ secretary of the Evacuee Trust Property Board. “We have offered dua for prosperity and development of the land of our Guru ji,” he added. Sardar Avtar Singh Singhara from England said that the whole Sikh community was thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Government of Pakistan for opening Kartarpur Corridor. The Sikh pilgrims have received great respect in Pakistan, he added.