ISLAMABAD - Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau Combined Investigation Team and submitted the questionnaire with response.

In the previous hearing, the NAB had recorded the chief minister’s statement, handed over him a questionnaire and asked him to submit a written response within ten days.

The NAB CIT headed by Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi had also asked further questions in money laundering through fake bank accounts case. Syed Murad Shah appeared before NAB CIT second time and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardri, his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari and former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah had also appeared before NAB investigation team and recorded their statements in the same case.

The NAB investigation team has also summoned senior PPP leader Faryal Talpur for recording her statement in the fake bank accounts case today. Faryal Talpur also approached Islamabad High Court for getting pre-arrest bail warrants.

Talking to the media after NAB hearing, the CM said that on Tuesday investigation session was held in friendly environment. He said he had invited the NAB investigation team to visit Thar. He said that the chief justice in a hearing on Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report had ordered the removal of his and Bilawal Bhutto’s names from the Exit Control List (ECL). He said that JIT had included his name without any solid reason.

Replying to a question, he said NAB’s most questions related to Nooribad power plant and Thatha and Dadoo Sugar Mills and he satisfied the NAB team on it. He said NAB should have sent the questionnaires to female members of Shehbaz Sharif’s family instead of summons. He said it’s not Pakistan culture to summon women for investigations in corruption cases.