KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the Sindh Labour Department is working in close coordination with labour unions, industrialists, employees, employers and other stakeholders to implement labour laws and improve living standard of the labourers.

“The Sindh govt committed to providing better health, safety and education facilities to the labourers and their families,” he claimed while talking to a delegation of Employers’ Federation of Pakistan here in his office on Tuesday.

On the occasion Labour Secretary Rasheed Ahmed Solangi, President Employers’ Federation of Pakistan Majyd Aziz and Vice President Zaki Ahmed Khan were also present. He said that no doubt Sindh was the first province that had made first labour policy and we were trying to minimize the role of middle man/contractor so that the laboures might get maximum benefits.

The provincial minister stressed that time has come to work jointly with employees, employers and labour unions/federations to create more jobs for skilled labourers and he has himself visited almost 80 percent of labour colonies and industrial areas across the province to see ground realities’.

He was of the opinion that no one should expoilt labour laws and rights of the laboures. On this occasion Secretary Labour Rasheed Ahmed Solangi suggested to arrange awareness seminars on Labour Laws especially in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur because a lot had been done in this regard and all stakeholders must know them.

It was also suggested in the meeting that there should be a comprehensive definition of labourer and they all needed to work on the same page. It was agreed upon that those who were involved in manufacturing process, might be declared labourers.