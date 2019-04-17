Share:

ISLAMABAD - Aly Rana, CEO of Tower Sports (Pvt) Ltd has rubbished claims made by some quarters that Ten Sports Pakistan may not air the ICC World Cup 2019.

Aly, CEO of Tower Sports (Pvt) Ltd, which is a company solely owned by Pakistani nationals and based in Pakistan, clarified that Tower Sports (Pvt) Ltd is the PEMRA-licensed Landing Rights holder of Ten Sports Pakistan. Rana confirmed that the channel Ten Sports Pakistan is owned by MSM Asia Ltd, a UK-based entity, which is in turn owned and controlled by Sony Corporation Japan.