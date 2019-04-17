ISLAMABAD  -     Aly Rana, CEO of Tower Sports (Pvt) Ltd has rubbished claims made by some quarters that Ten Sports Pakistan may not air the ICC World Cup 2019.

READ MORE: Messi stars as Barcelona cruise past Manchester United in UCL

Aly, CEO of Tower Sports (Pvt) Ltd, which is a company solely owned by Pakistani nationals and based in Pakistan, clarified that Tower Sports (Pvt) Ltd is the PEMRA-licensed Landing Rights holder of Ten Sports Pakistan. Rana confirmed that the channel Ten Sports Pakistan is owned by MSM Asia Ltd, a UK-based entity, which is in turn owned and controlled by Sony Corporation Japan.