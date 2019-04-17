Share:

KHYBER - The government has decided to keep the Pak-Afghan common border at Torkham open for export and import process till 12pm on trial basis. In routine, the border is suspended at 7.00pm.

In this connection, a flag meeting of Pakistan and Afghanistan border officials was held here at Torkham border last day wherein it was approved in principle that the border would remain functional for clearance purpose on experimental basis at 12pm daily for a week. According to the officials, the initiative was taken to expedite clearance process and it would be continued for a week.