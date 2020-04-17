Share:

KARACHI - Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab said here on Thursday that 340 new cases of coronavirus had surfaced in the province during the past 24 hours. In a tweet, Murtaza Wahab said that four more deaths had also been reported during the past 24 hours while another 16 people had recovered from the illness. With 340 new infections, the overall coronavirus cases in Sindh have reached 2,008. The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the province stands at 45. He said that Sindh had conducted overall 18,900 tests to date. “The total number of patients, who had recovered from the pandemic in the province, are now 576,” he added.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reached Sukkur to review the lockdown situation in the city. As per details, the CM himself drove the car and visited different areas of the city to review the measures taken for the lockdown. During the visit, Murad urged citizens to follow social distancing guidelines. Later, while addressing a press conference in Sukkur, the CM said that the provincial authorities had extended the lockdown to save the lives of people from the deadly disease. It must be noted that the provincial government on Tuesday had extended the ongoing lockdown till 30th of April.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, all the educational institutions, shopping malls, cinemas, public transport and markets will remain closed during the lockdown.