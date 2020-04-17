Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir on Thursday notified the transfers and postings of eight police officers. According to the notification, awaiting posting Dr Sardar Ghias Gul Khan was transferred and posted as DPO Jhang while DPO Jhang Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan was transferred to Central Police Office Punjab Lahore. SP Special Branch Multan Region Amir Taimur has been transferred and posted as DPO Sahiwal, DPO Sahiwal Capt Retd. Muhammad Ali Zia as DPO Bhakhar, DPO Bhakhar Faisal Gulzar as DPO Sargodha, DPO Sargodha Ms Amera Akhtar as AIG Monitoring & Crime Analysis (M&CA) Investigation Branch Punjab, AIG Monitoring & Crime Analysis (M&CA) Investigation Branch Punjab, Asad Sarfraz Khan as SSP MT Punjab Lahore and SSP MT Punjab Lahore Awais Ahmed as Central Police Office Punjab Lahore.