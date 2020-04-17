Share:

RAWALPINDI - President Arif Alvi has urged countrymen for social distancing in order to get them safe from the coronavirus outbreak. Talking in a ceremony of ration distribution among the employees of Rawalpindi, the president said that the outbreak of coronavirus has badly affected the economy of the country.

The president expressed hope that effective measures taken by the incumbent government will help in combating the virus spread. He further urged the people to jointly defeat the coronavirus.