KHYBER - The 1122 Res­cue, Khyber district, car­ried out anti-coronavirus spray here in various lo­calities of Jamrud on Thursday.

The Rescue-1122 team conducted the spray in Jamrud bazaar, Takhta Baig, Shahkas and Ma­drassa bazaar.

In-charge District Emergency Officer, Malik Ashfaq Hussain said that in the wake of COVID-19 disease, the Rescue 1122 officials had been direct­ed to remain alert to deal the challenge. He add­ed that the spray had been done in all impor­tant points of Landi Ko­tal and.

Residents of the area lauded the hygiene act of the Rescue team and asked for further initia­tives steps for cleanness of the area.

238 Afghan preachers quarantined in Khyber

As many as 238 Afghan Tableghi Jamaat volun­teers have been quar­antined here at the Gov­ernment Degree College for Boys, Landi Kotal, on Thursday.

An official of the district administrative informed that the preachers had been transported from Raiwand, Lahore, to Lan­di Kotal after Tableeghi activities were suspend­ed in order send them back to Afghanistan.

“All data of the preach­ers have been finalized and they will be extradit­ed to the Afghan border security officials follow­ing decision of the Paki­stan government,” the of­ficial added.

It is worth mention­ing here that all preach­ing activities in Pakistan were suspended after the breakout of corona­virus.