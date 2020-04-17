KHYBER - The 1122 Rescue, Khyber district, carried out anti-coronavirus spray here in various localities of Jamrud on Thursday.
The Rescue-1122 team conducted the spray in Jamrud bazaar, Takhta Baig, Shahkas and Madrassa bazaar.
In-charge District Emergency Officer, Malik Ashfaq Hussain said that in the wake of COVID-19 disease, the Rescue 1122 officials had been directed to remain alert to deal the challenge. He added that the spray had been done in all important points of Landi Kotal and.
Residents of the area lauded the hygiene act of the Rescue team and asked for further initiatives steps for cleanness of the area.
238 Afghan preachers quarantined in Khyber
As many as 238 Afghan Tableghi Jamaat volunteers have been quarantined here at the Government Degree College for Boys, Landi Kotal, on Thursday.
An official of the district administrative informed that the preachers had been transported from Raiwand, Lahore, to Landi Kotal after Tableeghi activities were suspended in order send them back to Afghanistan.
“All data of the preachers have been finalized and they will be extradited to the Afghan border security officials following decision of the Pakistan government,” the official added.
It is worth mentioning here that all preaching activities in Pakistan were suspended after the breakout of coronavirus.