The federal cabinet on Friday approved an ordinance for the construction industry that will give special tax breaks to builders and land developers as business suffers due to the spread of the novel coronvirus in Pakistan and across the world.

The tax breaks will be applicable as soon as the ordinance is officially notified, sources told Geo News. Under the ordinance, those investing in land development schemes will not be asked about the sources or origin of their investments into the schemes.

Builders and developers who wish to take advantage of this scheme will have to deposit their investments into bank accounts by December 31. These builders and developers will then be bound to withdraw money from these accounts for the investments.

Some of the important parts of the ordinance are listed below. Fixed tax regime for builders and developers would include: